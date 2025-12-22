Left Menu

Crackdown on Police Conspiracy in Rajasthan's Sand Mining Scandal

Rajasthan police have launched a crackdown on officers involved in illegal sand mining. Fifteen personnel face penalties, and stern warnings have been issued. Decoy operations revealed negligence and complicity, leading to several suspensions. Disciplinary actions have been initiated to maintain integrity and law enforcement standards across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-12-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 21:22 IST
  • India

Rajasthan police have launched a significant crackdown on officers linked to illegal sand mining activities, following statewide decoy operations that exposed widespread negligence and collusion. As a result, 15 personnel face disciplinary actions, signaling an urgent call for integrity restoration within the state's law enforcement units.

On December 21, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) in Rajasthan suspended five Station House Officers (SHOs) from various districts, including Jaipur and Ajmer, while line-attaching six others. These decisions came in the wake of covert operations conducted by special teams on December 18 and 19, which highlighted serious dereliction of duty among police personnel.

The PHQ sternly warned that any further collusion or negligence concerning illegal sand mining would face zero tolerance. With departmental inquiries underway, district superintendents of police have been directed to enforce swift disciplinary measures against the guilty. Initiatives have also been taken to hold accountable 15 officers across 11 stations implicated in the operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

