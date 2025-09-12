UAE Summons Israeli Ambassador Amid Qatar Tensions

The United Arab Emirates summoned the Israeli ambassador on Friday in response to Israel's attack on Hamas leaders residing in Qatar. This incident underscores the growing strain between Israel and the UAE, despite their recent economic and defence collaborations under the Abraham Accords.

Prior to the strike on Doha, relations had already been fraught due to Israel's planned annexation of the West Bank, considered a 'red line' by the UAE. Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an ultimatum to Qatar to either expel Hamas leaders or face further consequences.

The UAE, the first Arab nation to normalize relations with Israel in over 30 years, condemned Netanyahu's remarks as 'hostile'. Meanwhile, Qatar prepares to host an emergency summit to address the conflict, which erupted following a deadly Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023.