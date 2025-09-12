Crackdown on Fake Firm in Iron Industry Uncovers Massive GST Evasion

In a significant bust, Central GST officers have dismantled a fraudulent firm in the iron and steel industry that was responsible for generating fake bills totaling Rs 29.43 crore, leading to GST evasion of Rs 5.29 crore.

This fraudulent firm was established in Mandi Gobindgarh, district Fatehgarh Sahib, and was uncovered by the Ludhiana CGST Commissionerate, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The investigation disclosed that the firm generated bogus e-way bills and other supporting documents to evade GST enforcement scrutiny. The firm's proprietor was arrested on Thursday and is now in judicial custody.