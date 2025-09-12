Swatch’s 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?' Watch Takes a Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

In an innovative protest against President Donald Trump's recent 39% tariffs on U.S. imports from Switzerland, Swiss watchmaker Swatch has introduced a special edition watch named 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?'. The design features reversed numbers three and nine, symbolizing the burden of these levies on Switzerland's luxury goods sector.

Selling for 139 Swiss francs, the watch is available solely in Switzerland as a symbolic call to action for the Swiss government to address this pressing economic issue. Swatch claims that once tariff reductions are secured, the sale of this product will cease immediately, highlighting its short-term nature.

Despite the controversy, the 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?' model has quickly gained popularity, causing delivery delays of one to two weeks due to high demand. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick remains optimistic about reaching a favorable agreement with Switzerland, potentially alleviating these economic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)