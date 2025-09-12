Left Menu

Swatch’s 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?' Watch Takes a Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

In response to high tariffs imposed by the U.S., Swatch has launched a special edition watch with reversed numbers three and nine. Offered exclusively in Switzerland, this watch symbolizes resistance and hope for reduced tariffs in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:31 IST
Swatch’s 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?' Watch Takes a Stand Against U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an innovative protest against President Donald Trump's recent 39% tariffs on U.S. imports from Switzerland, Swiss watchmaker Swatch has introduced a special edition watch named 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?'. The design features reversed numbers three and nine, symbolizing the burden of these levies on Switzerland's luxury goods sector.

Selling for 139 Swiss francs, the watch is available solely in Switzerland as a symbolic call to action for the Swiss government to address this pressing economic issue. Swatch claims that once tariff reductions are secured, the sale of this product will cease immediately, highlighting its short-term nature.

Despite the controversy, the 'WHAT IF...TARIFFS?' model has quickly gained popularity, causing delivery delays of one to two weeks due to high demand. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick remains optimistic about reaching a favorable agreement with Switzerland, potentially alleviating these economic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

 India
3
Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

 Germany
4
Karnataka to Launch Comprehensive Caste Census Amid Renewed Calls for Social Justice

Karnataka to Launch Comprehensive Caste Census Amid Renewed Calls for Social...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025