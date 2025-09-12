Left Menu

High-Alert: Russia-Belarus Joint Military Drill Amid NATO Tensions

Russia and Belarus have commenced a significant joint military exercise, 'Zapad-2025,' near NATO's eastern borders. The exercise comes amid heightened tensions following a drone incident in Poland. The drills simulate defending and restoring territory allied with friendly forces, with European nations on alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia and Belarus have launched the 'Zapad-2025' military drills, designed as a show of strength against NATO. This joint exercise takes place amid heightened tensions, especially after Poland shot down Russian drones that crossed its airspace, marking a critical point in ongoing regional conflicts.

The exercise, planned well before the drone incident, simulates defense against hypothetical aggression toward the Russia-Belarus allied Union State. The second phase will involve retaking territory and defeating the enemy with support from allied troops and resources, noted the Russian Defense Ministry.

In response, Poland has closed its border with Belarus, citing the maneuvers as a security threat. The exercises have sparked concern across Europe as Belarus and Russia assert their military capabilities while Belarus simultaneously attempts to ease sanctions by the U.S. and EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

