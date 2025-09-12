Delhi Police Nabs Fugitive in Grievous Assault Case

In a significant development, the Delhi Police apprehended a man identified as Ashu, who was wanted in an attempted murder case. The arrest took place on Friday, as confirmed by officials.

Ashu, a resident of Malka Ganj, was linked to an attack that occurred on September 7 in the Sabzi Mandi area, driven by a prolonged rivalry, according to police reports. The attack left the victim severely injured, with sharp-edged weapons involved.

Utilizing a tip-off, a dedicated crime branch team strategically positioned themselves near Nala Road, ITBP School in Dwarka Sector 16, successfully leading to Ashu's arrest. During the interrogation, Ashu confessed to his involvement. Meanwhile, his elder brother has been detained, and efforts are ongoing to capture other suspects involved.

