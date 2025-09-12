Left Menu

Karnataka to Launch Comprehensive Caste Census Amid Renewed Calls for Social Justice

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a new Social and Educational Survey, also known as the caste census, to be conducted from September 22 to October 7, costing Rs 420 crore. The survey aims to provide a detailed socio-educational status of the population, employing 175,000 teachers.

Karnataka is set to conduct its long-awaited caste census from September 22 to October 7, according to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The survey, with a proposed budget of Rs 420 crore, aims to gather comprehensive socio-educational data about the state's population through a 60-question questionnaire.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, under Chairperson Madhusudhan R Naik, will spearhead the survey, which enlists 175,000 government school teachers during Dasara holidays. Each teacher will survey about 120-150 homes, receiving remuneration up to Rs 20,000, with a total allocation of Rs 420 crore.

The initiative seeks to address past criticisms of unscientific methodology and aims to ensure inclusivity by geotagging households and linking ration cards with mobile numbers. A helpline is established to resolve grievances, as the state prepares for a comprehensive social justice overhaul including new community representations.

