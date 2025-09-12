Delhi High Court Orders Alteration in Will Dispute Case

The Delhi High Court has granted an application by Priya Kapur to exclude her late husband Sanjay Kapur's sister's name from a prior court order. The proceedings involve a disputed will, where Sanjay's children with former wife Karisma Kapoor are contesting the validity and seeking a share of the vast estate valued at Rs 30,000 crore.

Justice Jyoti Singh ruled in favor of Priya, whose legal team sought the removal of Mandhira Kapur's name from the order dated September 10, arguing it wrongly reflected her appearance in the case. Priya's counsel, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, argued that the inclusion represented a backdoor attempt by Mandhira to become involved in the case.

The court's recent directive also required Priya to disclose the full extent of Sanjay's assets as of June 12, the date of his passing. Separately, allegations have emerged from Sanjay's mother, Rani Kapur, appealing to UK authorities to investigate his death amidst suggestions of foul play.