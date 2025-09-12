Suspect Arrested: The Shocking Assassination of Activist Charlie Kirk at Utah University

A suspect in the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University has been apprehended, as confirmed by President Donald Trump. The arrest marks the end of a frantic manhunt involving local and federal authorities following what Trump termed a 'heinous assassination.'

Kirk, a well-known conservative figure and close ally of Trump, was shot by a sniper during an event at the university. He was addressing a crowd of approximately 3,000 people when the shooter fired from a rooftop, sparking panic among attendees. Security footage captured the suspected shooter accessing the roof before the incident.

The FBI released images of a 'person of interest,' leading to the suspect's arrest. Kirk's death has sparked outrage across the political spectrum, with calls to curb political violence. President Trump has posthumously honored Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his contributions to conservative causes.