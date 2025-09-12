Left Menu

Suspect Arrested: The Shocking Assassination of Activist Charlie Kirk at Utah University

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. President Trump announced the arrest, which followed an intense manhunt. Kirk, a prominent figure and political influencer, was shot during a university event, causing uproar against political violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:55 IST
Suspect Arrested: The Shocking Assassination of Activist Charlie Kirk at Utah University

A suspect in the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University has been apprehended, as confirmed by President Donald Trump. The arrest marks the end of a frantic manhunt involving local and federal authorities following what Trump termed a 'heinous assassination.'

Kirk, a well-known conservative figure and close ally of Trump, was shot by a sniper during an event at the university. He was addressing a crowd of approximately 3,000 people when the shooter fired from a rooftop, sparking panic among attendees. Security footage captured the suspected shooter accessing the roof before the incident.

The FBI released images of a 'person of interest,' leading to the suspect's arrest. Kirk's death has sparked outrage across the political spectrum, with calls to curb political violence. President Trump has posthumously honored Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his contributions to conservative causes.

TRENDING

1
Radical Convictions: Suspected Islamist Attack Investigated in Essen

Radical Convictions: Suspected Islamist Attack Investigated in Essen

 Germany
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Rubio's High-Stakes Visit to Israel

Diplomatic Dialogues: Rubio's High-Stakes Visit to Israel

 United States
3
At least 86 people killed after boat capsized in northwestern Congo, according to state media reports, AP said.

At least 86 people killed after boat capsized in northwestern Congo, accordi...

 Global
4
Cuba's New Gender Identity Law: A Step Forward Amid Political Complexities

Cuba's New Gender Identity Law: A Step Forward Amid Political Complexities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025