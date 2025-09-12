Strategic Seas: Philippines' Unites in Joint Patrol
The Philippines conducted a joint patrol in the South China Sea alongside non-regional countries. This activity was monitored by the Chinese military, as reported by Chinese state media. However, specific details about the participating countries and an official Philippine response were not immediately available.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:16 IST
- Country:
- China
The Philippines engaged in a coordinated patrol in the strategically important South China Sea. Notably, the joint effort included nations from outside the local region, drawing the observant eye of the Chinese military.
This development was highlighted by China's state-run Global Times, which cited an unnamed source for this information but remained vague on which countries joined the effort.
The Philippine Embassy in Beijing, when contacted for their take, did not provide an immediate response to the inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cross-Cultural Diplomacy: Chinese Delegation Visits CPI(M) Headquarters
Cricket Diplomacy or Dispute? Thackeray vs. BJP on India-Pakistan Fixture
Diplomacy on Edge: Trump's Meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Amid Middle East Tensions
Tharoor Slams Trump's Tariffs: A Call for Diplomacy and Diversification
Cultural Diplomacy: Taiwan and China's Parallel European Visits