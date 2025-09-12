Left Menu

Strategic Seas: Philippines' Unites in Joint Patrol

The Philippines conducted a joint patrol in the South China Sea alongside non-regional countries. This activity was monitored by the Chinese military, as reported by Chinese state media. However, specific details about the participating countries and an official Philippine response were not immediately available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:16 IST
Strategic Seas: Philippines' Unites in Joint Patrol
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Philippines engaged in a coordinated patrol in the strategically important South China Sea. Notably, the joint effort included nations from outside the local region, drawing the observant eye of the Chinese military.

This development was highlighted by China's state-run Global Times, which cited an unnamed source for this information but remained vague on which countries joined the effort.

The Philippine Embassy in Beijing, when contacted for their take, did not provide an immediate response to the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harish Rawat Criticizes Financial Aid for Uttarakhand as Insufficient

Harish Rawat Criticizes Financial Aid for Uttarakhand as Insufficient

 India
2
Political Turmoil in Turkey: Financial Markets Brace for Key Court Ruling

Political Turmoil in Turkey: Financial Markets Brace for Key Court Ruling

 Global
3
Delhi Police Nabs Cyber Crime Couple

Delhi Police Nabs Cyber Crime Couple

 India
4
Wall Street's Rising Tide: AI and Rate Cut Expectations Boost Markets

Wall Street's Rising Tide: AI and Rate Cut Expectations Boost Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025