The Philippines engaged in a coordinated patrol in the strategically important South China Sea. Notably, the joint effort included nations from outside the local region, drawing the observant eye of the Chinese military.

This development was highlighted by China's state-run Global Times, which cited an unnamed source for this information but remained vague on which countries joined the effort.

The Philippine Embassy in Beijing, when contacted for their take, did not provide an immediate response to the inquiry.

