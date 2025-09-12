Fugitive Nabbed After Two-Year Manhunt for Stabbing Rival

Roshan Singh, 22, who had been evading arrest for more than two years, was finally apprehended by Delhi police. Singh was wanted in connection to a 2022 stabbing incident involving a 19-year-old named Kavi Yadav. The attack stemmed from a long-standing rivalry.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan confirmed that Singh had been on the run since the 2022 incident, where he allegedly stabbed Yadav in the waist and back with an accomplice. The crime was retaliatory, linked to hostilities dating back to 2020. Despite his associate being quickly captured, Singh fled to Bihar.

Soon after receiving a tip-off, police set up a trap near the Patel Nagar railway station, leading to Singh's arrest. During questioning, Singh admitted to the attack, claiming he sought to settle old scores with Yadav. An investigation into the matter continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)