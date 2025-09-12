Court Upholds Isha Foundation's Pollution Control Measures

The Madras High Court has rejected a petition seeking legal action against the Isha Foundation for allegedly discharging sewage and effluents into adjoining lands.

The petitioner, S T Sivagnanan, challenged the foundation's permission to hold events without proper waste management and noise control, citing potential disturbance to nearby wildlife.

The court acknowledged the findings of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, which confirmed the foundation's compliance with pollution regulations. No public complaints about pollution were received, leading the court to dismiss Sivagnanan's petition.

