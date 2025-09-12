Left Menu

Canada and China Engage in Constructive Talks Over Canola Duties

Canadian officials, led by Saskatchewan's premier, engaged in productive discussions with Chinese counterparts regarding imposed duties on canola imports. Despite the imposition of high preliminary duties by China in August, the talks aimed at finding pragmatic solutions to these trade concerns, paving the way for future engagements.

Updated: 12-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:31 IST
Amid growing trade tensions, Canadian officials have engaged in promising discussions with Chinese authorities concerning the recent duties imposed on canola imports. In a statement released on Friday, Prime Minister Mark Carney highlighted these talks as a step toward resolving ongoing disputes.

China, which stands as the largest global importer of canola, had previously enforced a steep preliminary duty of 75.8% on Canadian canola seed imports in August, with a final decision expected next year. The Canadian delegation, led by the premier of Saskatchewan and joined by agriculture advisor Kody Blois, visited China in early September to address these and other trade issues.

While the road to resolution remains lengthy, both parties expressed hope for continued constructive engagement. Carney emphasized the commitment of Canada's senior ministers to find pragmatic solutions and maintain vital trade relationships. Canada's canola exports to China were valued at nearly C$5 billion in 2024, underscoring the significance of these discussions.

