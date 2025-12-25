China is steadfast in its efforts to promote and facilitate compliant trade, a representative from the commerce ministry stated on Thursday. The comments came in response to inquiries about the possibility of relaxing restrictions on rare-earth magnet exports to the United States.

During a press briefing, spokesperson He Yongqian emphasized China's dedication to ensuring the security and stability of global supply chains. This stance underscores China's pivotal role in international trade and its influence on global markets.

The ongoing discourse on rare-earth export policies highlights the strategic importance of these materials, which are crucial for various high-tech industries worldwide.