Teen's Taxi Turmoil: Passenger Arrested for Cab Driver's Phone Snatch

A 19-year-old cab passenger has been arrested in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly stealing the driver's mobile phone after refusing to pay Rs 5,000, law enforcement officials confirmed.

The incident took place on September 9, involving cab driver Gaurav Kumar, 23, who was transporting two passengers from Rohtak to Delhi. One passenger exited at a metro station, while the other continued the journey. Upon reaching Dhulsiras Chowk in Dwarka, the suspect allegedly engaged the handbrake, snatched the driver's phone, and demanded money. When the driver refused to pay, the suspect fled with the mobile device.

Police later tracked the phone and identified the suspect as Akshay alias Sunny Shokeen, 19, of Chhawla, Delhi. The stolen phone was retrieved, and a case has been registered at Dwarka Sector 23 police station as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)