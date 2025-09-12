Left Menu

Top U.S. General Meets Syrian President Amid Anti-Islamic State Efforts

Admiral Brad Cooper met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus alongside U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack. Discussions focused on combating Islamic State militants and gratitude was expressed for Syria's assistance in recovering U.S. citizens within the country.

Updated: 12-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:46 IST
Admiral Brad Cooper, the top U.S. general overseeing American forces in the Middle East, had a pivotal meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the presidential palace in Damascus on Friday, according to a statement by U.S. Central Command.

Joined by U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack, the officials engaged in crucial discussions focused on countering Islamic State militants in Syria, highlighting collaborative efforts in this domain.

The meeting also saw Cooper and Barrack expressing gratitude towards Syria for its role in aiding the recovery of U.S. citizens stranded within the country, as mentioned in the official statement.

