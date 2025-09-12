Left Menu

Arrests Made in Costa Rica for Exiled Nicaraguan Officer's Murder

Costa Rican police have detained four suspects in connection to the murder of Roberto Samcam, a former Nicaraguan military officer and vocal critic of President Daniel Ortega. Samcam was shot dead in June at his residence near San Jose. Investigators have yet to identify the mastermind.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Costa Rican authorities announced the arrest of four individuals linked to the June assassination of Roberto Samcam, a former Nicaraguan military officer living in exile. Samcam, known for criticizing Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, was gunned down in his San Jose condo.

The arrests include the suspected shooter and an intermediary believed to have connected the hitman with those commissioning the crime. However, the mastermind remains at large, according to Randall Zuniga, head of Costa Rica's judicial investigation body. Investigators found no evidence linking the murder to activities beyond Costa Rica.

Samcam was among many Nicaraguan dissidents who took refuge in Costa Rica following brutal government crackdowns on protests in 2018, where hundreds were allegedly killed. He had publicly condemned Ortega for the military's role in suppressing opposition voices.

