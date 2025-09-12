Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as U.S. and UK Warships Transit

The Chinese military has directed naval and air forces to monitor the passage of U.S. and UK warships through the Taiwan Strait. These actions, according to China, send incorrect signals and threaten the stability and peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:15 IST
Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as U.S. and UK Warships Transit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Chinese military has reported initiating naval and air force operations to closely monitor the U.S. destroyer USS Higgins and the British frigate HMS Richmond as they make their transit through the Taiwan Strait.

A spokesperson for the military's Eastern Theatre Command, Shi Yi, criticized the passage, suggesting it sends undesirable signals that could disrupt peace and stability within the contentious region.

This development highlights the mounting tensions and the delicate balance of diplomacy in a sensitive geopolitical area, further complicating China-Western relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

