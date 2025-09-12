Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Rs 5,000 Crore Disbursal to Sahara Group Depositors

The Supreme Court has approved the release of Rs 5,000 crore from the Sahara-Group-linked SEBI account to repay depositors. This decision extends the deadline for disbursements to December 2026. Over 26 lakh depositors have been reimbursed, with ongoing scrutiny for additional claims by around 13 lakh more investors.

The Supreme Court has ruled that Rs 5,000 crore will be disbursed from the SEBI-Sahara account to reimburse depositors involved with the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies.

This decision comes after the Centre filed for an extension to allocate these funds to investors who have not yet been reimbursed. The deadline for disbursal has been extended to December 31, 2026.

The former Supreme Court judge R Subhash Reddy will oversee the disbursement process, ensuring that genuine depositors receive their dues under strict supervision.

