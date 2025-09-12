Left Menu

EU Accelerates Review of 2035 Zero CO2 Vehicle Emission Target Amid Auto Industry Pressure

The European Commission is advancing its review of the 2035 zero CO2 emission target for cars and vans. This is due to automakers' concerns that switching entirely to electric vehicles is unfeasible. The review will consider options like CO2-neutral fuels and address issues related to electric vans and decarbonizing corporate fleets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:33 IST
EU Accelerates Review of 2035 Zero CO2 Vehicle Emission Target Amid Auto Industry Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is expediting its review of the 2035 zero CO2 emission target for cars and vans, moving it up from 2026 due to automaker apprehensions about a complete shift to electric vehicles.

In a meeting hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Europe's automakers expressed concerns over challenges like U.S. tariffs, weak European demand, and competition from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.

The review will pay special attention to electric vans, which currently hold an 8.5% market share, and consider potential adjustments such as CO2-neutral fuels to sustain internal combustion engines. The EU aims to advance regulations on electric vehicles while maintaining support for decarbonizing corporate fleets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Landmark Mizoram Visit: A Boost to Connectivity and Development

 India
2
Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

Northeast Revival: PM Modi's Vision Transforms Infrastructure

 India
3
PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Development

PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Developme...

 India
4
Major Heist Uncovered: Six Arrested in Odisha Jewellery Shop Loot

Major Heist Uncovered: Six Arrested in Odisha Jewellery Shop Loot

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025