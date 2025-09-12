EU Accelerates Review of 2035 Zero CO2 Vehicle Emission Target Amid Auto Industry Pressure

The European Commission is expediting its review of the 2035 zero CO2 emission target for cars and vans, moving it up from 2026 due to automaker apprehensions about a complete shift to electric vehicles.

In a meeting hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Europe's automakers expressed concerns over challenges like U.S. tariffs, weak European demand, and competition from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.

The review will pay special attention to electric vans, which currently hold an 8.5% market share, and consider potential adjustments such as CO2-neutral fuels to sustain internal combustion engines. The EU aims to advance regulations on electric vehicles while maintaining support for decarbonizing corporate fleets.

