Water Wars: Karnataka and Maharashtra Clash Over Almatti Dam
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has countered Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' opposition to raising the Almatti Dam's height. Shivakumar insists the project is urgent and lawful, despite Maharashtra's concerns about potential flooding. This controversy may also impact upcoming elections, with Karnataka prioritizing water rights.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, on Friday fiercely responded to objections from Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, regarding Karnataka's initiative to elevate the Almatti Dam height. While Fadnavis plans to challenge the move in the Supreme Court, Shivakumar maintains it as their right.
Shivakumar insists the raised height, from 519 to 524 meters as part of the Upper Krishna Project's third phase, complies with court rulings. This expansion aims to augment storage capacity, benefitting local farmers, amidst looming political tensions.
The controversy surfaces amid fears from Maharashtra about flooding in border districts. The issue is poised to influence Karnataka's political landscape, with Shivakumar hinting at using it as an election platform.
ALSO READ
Swift Justice: Supreme Court Mandates Timely Bail Decisions
Equal Air Rights: Supreme Court Questions Firecracker Ban
Majority of Brazilian Supreme Court panel votes to convict former president Jair Bolsonaro of attempting a coup, reports AP.
Bolsonaro's Fate in the Balance: Supreme Court Votes on Alleged Coup Attempt
Brazil's Bolsonaro sentenced to more than 27 years in prison after Supreme Court panel convicts him of attempting coup, reports AP.