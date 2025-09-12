Left Menu

U.S. Halts Strategic Dialogue with Kosovo Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. has suspended its Strategic Dialogue with Kosovo due to concerns over actions by its caretaker government that have heightened regional tensions. Prime Minister Albin Kurti's measures have been criticized, while Kosovo's government states its commitment to peace and acknowledges the need for constructive criticism.

  • Kosovo

The United States has put a hold on its Strategic Dialogue with Kosovo, citing concerns over actions taken by the country's caretaker government that have ratcheted up regional tensions, the U.S. Embassy in Pristina announced on Friday.

The embassy did not specify which actions directly triggered the suspension, but Washington has previously pointed a finger at Prime Minister Albin Kurti for worsening tensions in Kosovo's Serb-majority areas and stalling the establishment of new institutions following a February parliamentary election.

This development comes as a significant setback given the U.S.'s role as Kosovo's principal supporter, both politically and financially. The diplomatic chill follows the European Union's imposition of sanctions on Kosovo in 2023 over similar ethnic tensions in the northern regions.

