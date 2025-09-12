Left Menu

HMS Richmond's Routine Passage Through Taiwan Strait

HMS Richmond, part of Britain’s Carrier Strike Group 25, sailed through the Taiwan Strait, in a move described by the UK as routine and compliant with international law. The UK reiterated it operates in accordance with international law, exercising freedom of navigation rights as per the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The UK's HMS Richmond recently navigated through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, in what was described as a routine passage. This operation was a part of Carrier Strike Group 25, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Officials from the UK highlighted that wherever the Royal Navy operates, it adheres strictly to international laws and norms. This includes exercising its freedom of navigation rights, particularly in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

This passage underscores Britain's commitment to upholding international maritime law and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

