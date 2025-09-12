Man Duped Twice by Marriage Broker, Investigation Launched

An investigation has been initiated after a man reported being defrauded of Rs 8 lakh by a marriage broker under the pretense of arranging a marriage, according to police sources.

Rakesh Kumar, from Sanahi Panchayat in Hamirpur, claims he was deceived twice by matchmaker Arvind Kumar. The first marriage, set with a woman from Hoshiarpur, collapsed after he discovered her drug addiction. Undeterred, Arvind arranged a second match, but the bride disappeared soon after the wedding, allegedly also battling addiction.

Village head Sarita Sharma confirmed that the grievance had been escalated to the local Panchayat and subsequently to the Superintendent of Police. Human Rights Commission representative Anjana Kumari added that Rakesh's complaint had reached the local police, who are promising a thorough investigation.