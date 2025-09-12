Left Menu

Man Duped Twice by Marriage Broker, Investigation Launched

A man named Rakesh Kumar has been swindled out of Rs 8 lakh by a marriage broker promising him two different brides. Both women turned out to be drug addicts. The issues have been reported to local authorities, and an investigation by the police is underway.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An investigation has been initiated after a man reported being defrauded of Rs 8 lakh by a marriage broker under the pretense of arranging a marriage, according to police sources.

Rakesh Kumar, from Sanahi Panchayat in Hamirpur, claims he was deceived twice by matchmaker Arvind Kumar. The first marriage, set with a woman from Hoshiarpur, collapsed after he discovered her drug addiction. Undeterred, Arvind arranged a second match, but the bride disappeared soon after the wedding, allegedly also battling addiction.

Village head Sarita Sharma confirmed that the grievance had been escalated to the local Panchayat and subsequently to the Superintendent of Police. Human Rights Commission representative Anjana Kumari added that Rakesh's complaint had reached the local police, who are promising a thorough investigation.

