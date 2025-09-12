Left Menu

Wikipedia Faces Regulatory Challenges: U.K. Online Safety Act in Focus

Wikipedia's operator, Wikimedia Foundation, decided not to appeal a legal defeat concerning Britain's Online Safety Act. This law imposes new requirements on platforms, raising concerns about free speech. The foundation argues these regulations could require Wikipedia to verify contributors' identities, potentially limiting access for British users.

The Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia, announced on Friday that it will not pursue an appeal against the recent legal defeat regarding the UK's Online Safety Act. The law introduces stringent new requirements for online platforms, stirring controversies over potential impacts on free speech.

Both the U.S. government and Wikimedia have raised concerns about these online regulations, similar to policies in the European Union. If subjected to Category 1 duties, Wikipedia must verify contributors' identities, possibly restraining British user access, the foundation highlighted in its court action.

While dismissing the case, Judge Jeremy Johnson noted Ofcom's responsibility to decide on Category 1 designations. Wikimedia underscores monitoring the situation, as its lead counsel emphasized the need for a flexible approach in applying these regulations.

