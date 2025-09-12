Left Menu

U.S. Denounces China's Claims Over Scarborough Reef

Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned China's actions over Scarborough Reef, asserting that U.S. stands with the Philippines against China's destabilizing territorial claims in the South China Sea. Rubio criticized Beijing's classification of the reef as a nature preserve as a coercive maneuver against regional neighbors.

Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned China's actions on Friday, emphasizing that the United States firmly supports the Philippines in the dispute over Scarborough Reef.

Rubio accused China of making destabilizing moves by claiming the reef as a nature preserve, describing the act as coercive.

He highlighted such actions as part of China's broader attempt to assert sweeping territorial and maritime control in the contentious South China Sea, challenging the rights of neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

