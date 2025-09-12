U.S. Denounces China's Claims Over Scarborough Reef

Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned China's actions on Friday, emphasizing that the United States firmly supports the Philippines in the dispute over Scarborough Reef.

Rubio accused China of making destabilizing moves by claiming the reef as a nature preserve, describing the act as coercive.

He highlighted such actions as part of China's broader attempt to assert sweeping territorial and maritime control in the contentious South China Sea, challenging the rights of neighboring countries.

