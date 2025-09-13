Left Menu

INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

The Indian Navy has commissioned INS Aravali, a new naval base in Gurugram, which aims to strengthen maritime safety and security through real-time information sharing. Inaugurated by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, INS Aravali embodies Prime Minister Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR by fostering technology and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 00:34 IST
INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy marked a significant enhancement in maritime capabilities with the commissioning of INS Aravali, a new base located in Gurugram. Spearheaded by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, this facility is crucial for reinforcing maritime safety and security through efficient information management.

Named after the steadfast Aravali range, INS Aravali is designed to support India's Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) framework with advanced communication and information centres. The base aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR vision, aiming at security and growth through collaboration.

As a hub of technology and cooperation, INS Aravali fortifies India's position as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region. It demonstrates an emphasis on network-centric operations and knowledge-driven strategies, enhancing the Navy's ability to protect national maritime interests.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Soar as US Pledges NATO Defense Amidst Russian Drone Allegations

Tensions Soar as US Pledges NATO Defense Amidst Russian Drone Allegations

 Global
2
CIA's Secret Involvement in Mexico's Drug War: A Controversial Revelation

CIA's Secret Involvement in Mexico's Drug War: A Controversial Revelation

 Global
3
UN Resolution: Push for Peace in Israel-Palestine Conflict

UN Resolution: Push for Peace in Israel-Palestine Conflict

 Global
4
U.S. Broadens Trade Restrictions Amid Global Concerns

U.S. Broadens Trade Restrictions Amid Global Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025