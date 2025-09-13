INS Aravali: A New Beacon of Maritime Power and Collaboration

The Indian Navy marked a significant enhancement in maritime capabilities with the commissioning of INS Aravali, a new base located in Gurugram. Spearheaded by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, this facility is crucial for reinforcing maritime safety and security through efficient information management.

Named after the steadfast Aravali range, INS Aravali is designed to support India's Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) framework with advanced communication and information centres. The base aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR vision, aiming at security and growth through collaboration.

As a hub of technology and cooperation, INS Aravali fortifies India's position as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region. It demonstrates an emphasis on network-centric operations and knowledge-driven strategies, enhancing the Navy's ability to protect national maritime interests.