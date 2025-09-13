Call for Peace: Quad Nations Seek Truce and Ceasefire in Sudan

The United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt have jointly called for a three-month humanitarian truce in Sudan, followed by a permanent ceasefire. These nations are collectively referred to as the 'Quad' and wield significant influence over the conflicting Sudanese factions.

The Quad's roadmap aims to address the devastating war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, aiming for a nine-month transitional process leading to civilian governance. Acknowledging the dire humanitarian crisis and regional destabilization, they emphasized there's no military solution to the conflict.

The United Arab Emirates, accused of backing the RSF, faces scrutiny despite its denials, while Egypt and Saudi Arabia have shown support for the army. Sanctions targeting Islamist groups in Sudan are part of broader efforts to stabilize the region and limit the role of radical factions.