UN Scrambles for Solutions for Displaced Syrians Amidst Funding Drop

The United Nations is working to relocate displaced Syrians from schools in Sweida province to alternative accommodations before the new school year. Sectarian clashes in the province left many homeless, with over 187,000 still displaced. Despite eased restrictions for aid, funding shortages remain a significant challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 13-09-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 01:09 IST
The United Nations is scrambling to assist displaced Syrians who have found temporary refuge in school buildings across Sweida province after sectarian clashes erupted in the region this summer.

The violence, primarily involving Sunni Muslim Bedouin clans and Druze sect members, resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties, mostly from the Druze community, and displaced over 187,000 individuals. As the school year looms, the UN aims to move these individuals into alternative accommodations.

Meanwhile, despite a relaxation in restrictions allowing greater humanitarian efforts, a significant drop in funding levels continues to challenge aid initiatives in Syria, according to Adam Abdelmoula, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

