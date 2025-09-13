Prince Harry's Mission in Ukraine: A Royal Touch to Rehabilitation

Prince Harry made a significant trip to Ukraine, aimed at furthering his charity, the Invictus Games Foundation, which seeks to rehabilitate wounded soldiers. Arriving on Friday in Kyiv, the Duke was welcomed by top Ukrainian officials eager to collaborate on recovery initiatives for military personnel.

Harry's decade-long service in the British Army underpins his commitment to aiding wounded soldiers. His visit to Kyiv follows an earlier trip to Lviv, illustrating his continued dedication. During this visit, Harry held private discussions with key government figures and paid homage at Maidan Square, underscoring his support.

Despite facing personal challenges, including a strained relationship with his father, King Charles, Prince Harry emphasized his unwavering commitment to supporting military recovery efforts. The visit aligns with a recent meeting between the two royals, suggesting the possibility of mending ties.

