Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Navigational Disputes and Military Presence

The U.S. and British warships' passage through the Taiwan Strait was condemned by China's military, labeling it provocative. While the Western nations maintain routine navigation rights, China asserts territorial claims, viewing such movements as threats to regional stability. The area remains a high-stakes arena for military posturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 04:54 IST
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Navigational Disputes and Military Presence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's military has denounced the passage of U.S. and British warships through the Taiwan Strait, branding the move as provocative. The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command accused the USS Higgins and HMS Richmond of destabilizing actions, signaling increased geopolitical tensions.

In contrast, the British Defence Ministry defended the transit as routine, stressing the operation's compliance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Similarly, the U.S. Navy described the maneuver as a typical passage through international waters outside any specific territorial claims.

This recent skirmish reflects ongoing military activities in the Taiwan Strait, where allied forces, including Canada and Australia, frequently exercise navigation rights. Taiwan and Western allies assert the strait as an international waterway, challenging China's claims of sovereignty, amid growing regional military pressure from Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

