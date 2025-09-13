Daring Copper Heist: Truck Driver Drugged and Looted in Delhi

Four men carried out a daring heist in northeast Delhi by looting six tonnes of copper scrap, after allegedly injecting a sedative into a truck driver, police reported on Saturday.

The incident unfolded at around 9 am on September 9, when Manish Kumar, a 27-year-old truck driver from Burari, was on his way to Mandoli with a consignment of copper scrap. He had picked up the load from a godown in Libaspur.

As Kumar approached the Signature Bridge, a car intercepted his truck. Two men climbed aboard and overpowered Kumar, allegedly injecting him with a sedative. The assailants then commandeered the truck, offloading the copper scrap, valued at several lakhs, before abandoning the vehicle. Kumar was found unconscious and later taken to a hospital. A case has been registered, and police investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)