Daring Copper Heist: Truck Driver Drugged and Looted in Delhi
In a brazen daylight robbery in Delhi, four men allegedly stole six tonnes of copper scrap after sedating a truck driver. The driver, 27-year-old Manish Kumar, was transporting the copper when intercepted and sedated. The thieves offloaded the copper, valued in lakhs, before abandoning the truck.
- Country:
- India
Four men carried out a daring heist in northeast Delhi by looting six tonnes of copper scrap, after allegedly injecting a sedative into a truck driver, police reported on Saturday.
The incident unfolded at around 9 am on September 9, when Manish Kumar, a 27-year-old truck driver from Burari, was on his way to Mandoli with a consignment of copper scrap. He had picked up the load from a godown in Libaspur.
As Kumar approached the Signature Bridge, a car intercepted his truck. Two men climbed aboard and overpowered Kumar, allegedly injecting him with a sedative. The assailants then commandeered the truck, offloading the copper scrap, valued at several lakhs, before abandoning the vehicle. Kumar was found unconscious and later taken to a hospital. A case has been registered, and police investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- copper
- heist
- Delhi
- truck
- sedative
- robbery
- Manish Kumar
- police
- consignment
- criminals