Daring Copper Heist: Truck Driver Drugged and Looted in Delhi

In a brazen daylight robbery in Delhi, four men allegedly stole six tonnes of copper scrap after sedating a truck driver. The driver, 27-year-old Manish Kumar, was transporting the copper when intercepted and sedated. The thieves offloaded the copper, valued in lakhs, before abandoning the truck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 10:58 IST
Daring Copper Heist: Truck Driver Drugged and Looted in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four men carried out a daring heist in northeast Delhi by looting six tonnes of copper scrap, after allegedly injecting a sedative into a truck driver, police reported on Saturday.

The incident unfolded at around 9 am on September 9, when Manish Kumar, a 27-year-old truck driver from Burari, was on his way to Mandoli with a consignment of copper scrap. He had picked up the load from a godown in Libaspur.

As Kumar approached the Signature Bridge, a car intercepted his truck. Two men climbed aboard and overpowered Kumar, allegedly injecting him with a sedative. The assailants then commandeered the truck, offloading the copper scrap, valued at several lakhs, before abandoning the vehicle. Kumar was found unconscious and later taken to a hospital. A case has been registered, and police investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

