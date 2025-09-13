Honeymoon Murder Shock: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail Plea Under Scrutiny

In a high-profile case, Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of masterminding her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has filed for bail. The judiciary has scheduled a hearing for her plea on September 17.

Additional Public Prosecutor Tushar Chandra revealed that while the petition was lodged recently, the prosecution requires more time to peruse the case records. Sonam's lawyer argues that the charge sheet exhibits procedural flaws.

The case traces back to a gruesome murder where businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was killed by three hired hitmen in a secluded location. It was alleged that Sonam, along with her boyfriend, orchestrated the plan. Authorities have already filed an extensive 790-page charge sheet last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)