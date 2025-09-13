Left Menu

Honeymoon Murder Shock: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail Plea Under Scrutiny

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of the murder of her husband during their honeymoon, filed a bail plea. The hearing is set for September 17. The murder involved three hitmen and was allegedly orchestrated by Sonam and her boyfriend. A comprehensive charge sheet was submitted last week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 13-09-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 11:28 IST
Honeymoon Murder Shock: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Bail Plea Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-profile case, Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of masterminding her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has filed for bail. The judiciary has scheduled a hearing for her plea on September 17.

Additional Public Prosecutor Tushar Chandra revealed that while the petition was lodged recently, the prosecution requires more time to peruse the case records. Sonam's lawyer argues that the charge sheet exhibits procedural flaws.

The case traces back to a gruesome murder where businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was killed by three hired hitmen in a secluded location. It was alleged that Sonam, along with her boyfriend, orchestrated the plan. Authorities have already filed an extensive 790-page charge sheet last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

