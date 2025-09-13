UN Expert Warns Global Inequalities Threaten Peace, Calls for Systemic Reforms

The Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, George Katrougalos, has warned that widening global inequalities are undermining peace, development, and human rights. Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council, Katrougalos underscored that entrenched structural inequities within the international system remain a pressing challenge that must be addressed through systemic reform.

Structural Inequities and Emerging Risks

Katrougalos highlighted that historical legacies of colonialism and present-day policy choices continue to shape asymmetries in global governance, trade, finance, and technology. He specifically pointed to unilateral policies adopted by the United States and other powerful nations, which he said reinforce structural imbalances and risk fragmenting the global order.

“Structural inequities remain embedded in the global economic order,” Katrougalos said. “Without systemic reforms, the promise of multipolarity risks being undermined by fragmentation.”

The expert warned that growing protectionism, climate injustice, unsustainable debt burdens, and persistent digital divides are widening the North–South gap, exacerbating inequalities between developed and developing nations.

Reforming Global Governance

While acknowledging the gradual shift toward a multipolar world, Katrougalos stressed that this transition must be guided by inclusive multilateralism. He called for urgent reforms in international governance institutions to ensure fairer representation and more equitable decision-making.

Among his recommendations were:

Democratisation of trade rules , ensuring that international trade benefits all states rather than reinforcing the dominance of a few.

A multilateral debt resolution mechanism linked to climate resilience, helping heavily indebted developing countries to manage obligations while meeting environmental goals.

The establishment of a global climate justice fund to assist vulnerable nations disproportionately affected by climate change.

Stronger international efforts to close the digital and knowledge divide, ensuring that developing countries are not left behind in the technology-driven global economy.

A Holistic Approach to Reform

Katrougalos argued that solutions must address not just economic issues, but also the environmental, technological, and human rights dimensions of global inequality. Effective reform, he stressed, must involve not only governments but also civil society, local communities, and grassroots organizations.

“The persistence of the North–South divide is neither inevitable nor insurmountable,” he said. “Through inclusive reforms and renewed solidarity, we can build an international order that serves the common good and upholds the dignity of all peoples.”

Iceland Visit: A Positive Example

In his report, Katrougalos also presented findings from his May 2025 visit to Iceland, where he praised the country’s strong human rights record, commitment to democratic governance, and leadership in gender equality and sustainability. Iceland, he noted, provides a model for how small states can make significant contributions to the promotion of an equitable and democratic international order.

Towards a More Equitable Future

Katrougalos’ warning comes at a critical juncture for international cooperation. While multipolarity is reshaping global dynamics, the expert cautioned that without inclusive reforms, the world risks deepening fragmentation rather than achieving balance. His call for redistribution, solidarity, and inclusivity places human dignity and rights at the center of systemic change.

As global crises—from climate change to financial instability—intensify, the report reinforces the urgency of reshaping international governance to ensure that no nation or community is left behind.