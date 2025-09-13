Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Arms Factory Exposed in Mathura

The Delhi Police have uncovered an illegal arms factory near the Yamuna river in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, arresting Shiv Charan and seizing a large cache of firearms. The operation faced challenges crossing waterlogged fields, and further investigation is ongoing to locate remaining syndicate members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring operation, the Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal arms factory located near the Yamuna river in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The strategic operation led to the arrest of Shiv Charan, a 60-year-old local resident, and the seizure of a significant cache of firearms and raw materials. The raid came just 10 days after a similar bust in Aligarh.

The factory was hidden in the village of Anerda Garhi, accessible only by traversing nearly three kilometers of waterlogged fields, with depths ranging from three to eight feet. Despite the challenging terrain, lack of light, and communication issues, the police team persevered to recover the illicit weapons and apprehend the suspect.

Charan, who attempted to escape using the waterlogged fields to his advantage, was cornered and arrested by the police team. The investigation revealed Charan's involvement with Hanvir, his partner who was previously arrested in a similar raid. Authorities seized 14 country-made pistols and enough materials to produce over 350 more firearms, as well as machinery used in the manufacturing process. The police are continuing their investigation to dismantle the remaining syndicate members involved in this illegal operation.

Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate: PM Modi in Imphal.

Tragedy in Rajasthan: Pond Claims Two Young Lives

Have to take Manipur on path of peace, development: PM Modi in Imphal.

