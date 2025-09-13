Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Arms Factory Exposed in Mathura

In a daring operation, the Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal arms factory located near the Yamuna river in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. The strategic operation led to the arrest of Shiv Charan, a 60-year-old local resident, and the seizure of a significant cache of firearms and raw materials. The raid came just 10 days after a similar bust in Aligarh.

The factory was hidden in the village of Anerda Garhi, accessible only by traversing nearly three kilometers of waterlogged fields, with depths ranging from three to eight feet. Despite the challenging terrain, lack of light, and communication issues, the police team persevered to recover the illicit weapons and apprehend the suspect.

Charan, who attempted to escape using the waterlogged fields to his advantage, was cornered and arrested by the police team. The investigation revealed Charan's involvement with Hanvir, his partner who was previously arrested in a similar raid. Authorities seized 14 country-made pistols and enough materials to produce over 350 more firearms, as well as machinery used in the manufacturing process. The police are continuing their investigation to dismantle the remaining syndicate members involved in this illegal operation.