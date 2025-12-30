Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Interstate Firearms License Racket

Rourkela Police have dismantled an interstate racket involved in illegal arms license procurement, arresting three people. The operation, involving fraudulent documents from Nagaland, extended to Rourkela, Kolkata, and Nagaland. Authorities confiscated weapons, ammunition, and fake licenses, and are further investigating the racket's network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Rourkela Police have uncovered and dismantled an elaborate interstate racket involved in illegal firearm sales and arms license procurement. Three individuals, including the alleged mastermind Ratan Kumar Shaw, were taken into custody following a series of coordinated raids.

The operation, confirmed by DIG Brijesh Roy, uncovered the network's modus operandi which stretched across Rourkela, Kolkata, and Nagaland. The group exploited forged documents to secure false arms licenses from Nagaland, trading them alongside firearms for substantial sums.

The police seized an array of illegal items, including a pistol, two revolvers, and 35 rounds of live ammunition, as well as fake licenses purportedly issued from Nagaland and Rourkela. With further investigations underway, authorities aim to unearth additional links in this criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

