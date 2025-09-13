NCLT Orders Ex-Promoters of HNG to Return Misappropriated Funds

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has mandated the former promoters of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd (HNG) to repay Rs 42.46 crore to corporate debtors within two months. This follows the discovery of misappropriated transactions aimed at defrauding creditors.

According to the NCLT's Kolkata bench, Resolution Professional Girish Juneja, who initiated the application, will also move for criminal prosecution against suspended directors Sanjay and Mukul Somany under Section 69 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. This order comes after BDO India's transaction audit revealed fraudulent dealings.

The NCLT oversight highlights questionable financial actions between 2019-2022, including dealings with entities like Rafbrix International and Maithan Ceramic Ltd. A resolution plan, endorsed by Independent Sugar Corporation Ltd (INSCO) and entailing a Rs 2,250 crore investment, aims to restore HNG following the Supreme Court's directive.