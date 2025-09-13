Left Menu

Governor Bhalla's Vision for a Resilient and United Manipur

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla highlights the state’s commitment to overcoming border challenges and promoting unity amid past ethnic violence. He speaks on development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore launched by PM Modi, the three-phase resettlement plan for IDPs, and the state's progress in diverse sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:16 IST
In a significant address, Manipur's Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla emphasized the unwavering commitment of both the state and central governments to counter illegal border settlements and restore normalcy after ethnic unrest. Speaking in Churachandpur and Imphal, Governor Bhalla underscored the union's resolve to foster unity and prosperity across the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, offering economic upliftment. Bhalla outlined a three-phase strategy to resettle internally displaced persons (IDPs) while boosting security measures, and emphasized ongoing efforts to reclaim the state's peace and growth.

Reflecting on the manifold developments, Governor Bhalla highlighted Manipur's progress in social welfare, education, and infrastructure. He called Churachandpur a pivotal area of cultural richness and resilience, integral to India's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, urging collective action for peace and advancement.

