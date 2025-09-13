VBYLD 2026 Launched: A Reimagined National Youth Festival to Shape Viksit Bharat

The National Youth Festival, traditionally celebrated for over 25 years, entered a bold new era with its transformation into the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD), an initiative inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Independence Day call to involve one lakh youth without political backgrounds in nation-building. The festival, re-envisioned as a platform for leadership, innovation, and dialogue, seeks to empower India’s youth (aged 15–29) to turn their ideas into actionable plans for a Viksit Bharat @2047.

VBYLD 2025: A Historic Beginning

The inaugural edition of VBYLD, held in 2025, marked a watershed moment in youth participation. Nearly 30 lakh young people across the nation engaged with the programme through the Viksit Bharat Challenge. Over two lakh essays were submitted, and 9,000 youth showcased their vision in state championships.

The journey culminated in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where 3,000 young changemakers gathered, including:

1,500 participants from the Viksit Bharat Challenge Track

1,000 from the Cultural Track

500 Pathbreakers representing achievers across diverse fields

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi interacted for nearly six hours with the young delegates, listening to their ideas, perspectives, and aspirations. Eminent personalities such as Shri Amitabh Kant, Former ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath, business leaders Shri Anand Mahindra and Shri Ritesh Agarwal, cricketer Jonty Rhodes, and journalist Palki Sharma Upadhyay also inspired the youth with their insights.

VBYLD 2026: A Bigger, Bolder Vision

Building on the momentum of its first edition, VBYLD 2026 was formally announced on 13 September 2025 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi. The press conference was addressed by Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, alongside senior officials of the Ministry.

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that VBYLD is “a true example of youth-led democracy, turning vision into voice and voice into impact.” He highlighted the platform’s unique ability to directly connect young people with the Prime Minister and channel their ideas into India’s development blueprint. He also reaffirmed that the dialogue is not a one-off event but a continuous process to nurture youth leadership, drive innovation, and strengthen communities for a self-reliant India.

Framework of VBYLD 2026

Smt. Pallavi Jain Govil, Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, explained the structure of the 2026 edition. The programme will include larger participation, additional tracks, and for the first time, international delegates.

Key Additions in 2026

Design for Bharat : A multi-tier national design challenge aligned with Viksit Bharat@2047.

Tech for Viksit Bharat – Hack for a Social Cause : A multi-stage hackathon to develop prototype-driven, technology-based solutions for social challenges.

International Participation: 80 youth from the Know India Programme (MEA initiative) and 20 delegates from BIMSTEC nations.

Event Tracks and Timeline

Viksit Bharat Challenge Track (Four Stages):

Stage I (Digital Quiz): 1 Sept – 15 Oct 2025

Stage II (Essay Challenge): 23 Oct – 5 Nov 2025

Stage III (State-level PPT Challenge): 24 Nov – 8 Dec 2025

Stage IV (National Championship at the National Youth Festival, New Delhi): 10–12 Jan 2026

A total of 1,500 youth from across States/UTs will qualify for the national stage.

Cultural & Design Track (Three Stages):

District Level: 1 Sept – 31 Oct 2025

State Level: 10 Nov – 1 Dec 2025

National Level: 10–12 Jan 2026

Competitions will include declamation, painting, story writing, poetry, folk songs, and innovation-based performances.

Design for Bharat & Tech for Viksit Bharat: At the national stage, 100 participants each will qualify for the finals of these new tracks, representing India’s brightest innovators.

National Participation in 2026

The grand finale of VBYLD 2026 will be held in New Delhi from 10–12 January 2026, coinciding with the National Youth Festival. The event will host 3,000 participants, comprising:

1,500 from the Viksit Bharat Challenge Track

1,000 from the Cultural & Design Track

100 international delegates

400 special invitees, including youth icons and thought leaders

This dynamic mix will ensure cross-cultural learning, knowledge exchange, and vibrant discussions on India’s future.

Registrations and Access

Registrations for the Quiz Round—the entry stage for the Viksit Bharat Challenge—are open on the MY Bharat Portal (mybharat.gov.in) and also accessible on MyGov (mygov.in). The last date for registration is 15 October 2025.

Towards Viksit Bharat@2047

The reimagined National Youth Festival as VBYLD underscores a paradigm shift in engaging India’s youth. From essays to hackathons, cultural showcases to design prototypes, the platform is creating a pipeline of young leaders who will shape India’s destiny. By providing an avenue for direct dialogue with the Prime Minister and policy leaders, VBYLD reaffirms that today’s youth are not just the future of the country but active nation-builders of the present.