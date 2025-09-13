Rapid Arrests Following Daylight Heist in Shankarpally

In a swift response to a daring robbery in Shankarpally, police arrested seven individuals within a day, local authorities reported on Saturday.

A gang executed the heist by crashing into a car carrying Rs 31.50 lakh, orchestrated with the help of an insider identified as Madhu. The insider conspired with two accomplices who recruited others to form a seven-member crew.

With coordinated police efforts, part of the stolen money was recovered swiftly, showcasing efficient law enforcement operations amidst rising crime incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)