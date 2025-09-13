Rapid Arrests Following Daylight Heist in Shankarpally
A daring daylight robbery in Shankarpally saw swift police action leading to seven arrests within 24 hours. The culprits, including an inside accomplice, orchestrated the crime to steal a large sum from a businessman’s employee. The police's prompt response facilitated the recovery of half of the stolen money.
In a swift response to a daring robbery in Shankarpally, police arrested seven individuals within a day, local authorities reported on Saturday.
A gang executed the heist by crashing into a car carrying Rs 31.50 lakh, orchestrated with the help of an insider identified as Madhu. The insider conspired with two accomplices who recruited others to form a seven-member crew.
With coordinated police efforts, part of the stolen money was recovered swiftly, showcasing efficient law enforcement operations amidst rising crime incidents.
