Ghana Unveils $10 Billion ‘Big Push’ Plan to Transform Infrastructure by 2028

The Government of Ghana has announced an ambitious multibillion-cedi investment drive under the ‘Big Push’ initiative, a large-scale infrastructure programme aimed at bridging the country’s critical infrastructure deficit and accelerating long-term economic growth. The announcement was made by Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, at the KPMG Infrastructure Roadshow in Accra, held under the theme “Unlocking Ghana’s Public Private Partnership Potential: Bridging Reform and Results.”

Scope of the Investment

According to the Deputy Minister, the government plans to invest GH¢13.9 billion in 2025 on priority infrastructure projects. This figure is projected to increase to GH¢21.2 billion by 2028, representing a significant scale-up in capital expenditure.

“This is not a small nudge or a patch-up job. It’s an economic reset, powered by a US$10 billion Big Push for infrastructure development,” Mr. Ampem emphasized, highlighting the government’s determination to use infrastructure as a springboard for national transformation.

Sources of Funding

The initiative will be funded primarily through:

Petroleum revenues under the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA)

Restructured mineral royalties, channelled towards strategic infrastructure priorities

These resources will be allocated across four critical sectors:

Roads and Transport – including highways, feeder roads, and modern urban transit systems Energy and Power Generation – to provide reliable electricity for industries and households Digital Infrastructure – to strengthen broadband, data centers, and digital highways Urban and Rural Development – including housing, water, and sanitation projects

Ghana’s Urgent Infrastructure Needs

Ghana faces a daunting infrastructure challenge. Estimates suggest that the country requires US$37 billion annually for the next 30 years to meet development needs across key sectors. Maintenance of existing infrastructure alone is projected to cost an additional US$8 billion annually.

Mr. Ampem cited Ghana’s score of 47 out of 100 on the Global Infrastructure Hub index—below the average for lower-middle-income countries—as evidence of chronic underinvestment.

“Our cities need better transport. Our industries require dependable energy. Our farmers need modern irrigation. And our youth demand digital highways for the future,” he stated, underscoring the urgency of the Big Push initiative.

Role of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)

While government spending will increase substantially, the Deputy Minister stressed that Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) will be indispensable in achieving Ghana’s infrastructure goals.

“The public purse alone cannot meet these needs. The fiscal space is limited, and the demands are vast. PPPs are not just helpful — they are indispensable,” he noted.

The Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) will play a central role in establishing Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to attract private capital, blended finance, and international development funding.

Call to Local and Global Investors

Mr. Ampem extended an open invitation to both domestic and international investors to seize opportunities in transport, energy, digital infrastructure, and urban development, describing them as “vast and transformative.”

“The framework is in place. The vision is clear. The government’s commitment under President Mahama’s leadership is unwavering. Your innovation, capital, and expertise are not only welcome, they are crucial,” he told participants.

Collaboration for Transformation

The Deputy Minister concluded by emphasizing that sustainable infrastructure transformation will require collaboration between government, the private sector, and development partners.

The KPMG Infrastructure Roadshow served as a platform for dialogue among policymakers, engineers, financiers, and business leaders on how to accelerate infrastructure reforms and deliver results through PPPs.

With the launch of the Big Push initiative, Ghana has signaled its determination to make bold investments in roads, energy, digital connectivity, and urban development—paving the way for inclusive growth, job creation, and long-term competitiveness.