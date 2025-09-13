Left Menu

Vigilante Justice: Alleged Affair Sparks Brutal Attack in Odisha

In a shocking incident in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a woman and two men were attacked by villagers on suspicion of an extra-marital affair. The trio was tied to an electric pole and beaten. Police intervened after a video went viral, detaining two individuals and launching an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a disturbing incident that has sparked widespread outrage, a woman and two men were brutally attacked by villagers in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The assailants allegedly tied the trio to an electric pole and subjected them to beatings, suspecting an extra-marital affair.

The episode unfolded in Begunia village under Jashipur police's jurisdiction, where the woman, accompanied by two men on a motorcycle, was accosted. Returning from a weekly market, they faced a violent mob. Disturbing footage of the incident has since gone viral, drawing attention to the unlawful act.

Police intervened following the video's circulation, rescuing the injured and detaining two suspects. A formal case has been registered, with authorities actively investigating to identify further culprits involved in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

