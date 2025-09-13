Vigilante Justice: Alleged Affair Sparks Brutal Attack in Odisha

In a disturbing incident that has sparked widespread outrage, a woman and two men were brutally attacked by villagers in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The assailants allegedly tied the trio to an electric pole and subjected them to beatings, suspecting an extra-marital affair.

The episode unfolded in Begunia village under Jashipur police's jurisdiction, where the woman, accompanied by two men on a motorcycle, was accosted. Returning from a weekly market, they faced a violent mob. Disturbing footage of the incident has since gone viral, drawing attention to the unlawful act.

Police intervened following the video's circulation, rescuing the injured and detaining two suspects. A formal case has been registered, with authorities actively investigating to identify further culprits involved in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)