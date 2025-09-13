Left Menu

Telangana's Battle for Krishna Waters Intensifies

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized the previous government for failing to secure the state's share of Krishna river waters. Ahead of the tribunal hearings, he urged legal experts to present strong arguments for 904 TMC. The state aims to ensure rightful water claims despite past setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 22:45 IST
In a strong rebuke to past governance, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has accused the previous BRS government of failing to secure the state's rightful share of Krishna river waters. He emphasized the importance of presenting robust arguments to the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal to claim 904 TMC.

The Chief Minister, alongside Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, convened a meeting with legal experts and officials to strategize Telangana's final presentation before the tribunal set for September 23-25. The state intends to assert its entitlement to assured, surplus, and floodwaters of the Krishna River.

Highlighting alleged negligence by the former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's government, Reddy demanded immediate action to protect Telangana's water rights. He criticized the previous administration's failures as the reason behind stagnated projects like Palamuru Rangareddy and Dindi. Officials were tasked with gathering evidence against alleged illegal diversions by neighboring Andhra.

