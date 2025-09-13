Left Menu

Urgent Call for Action: Compensation Demands for Flood-Hit Farmers in Punjab

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has urged the Punjab government to release Rs 20,000 per acre as immediate compensation for farmers affected by recent floods. He criticized the delay in relief distribution, emphasizing that bureaucratic hurdles should not postpone aid. Bajwa also held Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accountable for inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-09-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 23:26 IST
Urgent Call for Action: Compensation Demands for Flood-Hit Farmers in Punjab
Partap Singh Bajwa
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress figure Partap Singh Bajwa called on the Punjab government to expedite immediate compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for farmers devastated by recent floods. He stressed that bureaucracy should not obstruct essential aid.

The Punjab floods are reported as the worst in decades, severely affecting farmers whose lands are submerged. Bajwa criticized the AAP government for delaying relief under the pretext of surveys and assessments.

He further alleged that allocated funds remain undistributed, pressuring Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to act urgently. Bajwa also accused Mann of failing to seek additional support from the Union government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
International Fake Passport Racket Busted at Mumbai Airport

International Fake Passport Racket Busted at Mumbai Airport

 India
2
Sri Lanka Triumphs in Asia Cup Opener with Nissanka's Half-Century

Sri Lanka Triumphs in Asia Cup Opener with Nissanka's Half-Century

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Secures Victory Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

Sri Lanka Secures Victory Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
4
Mbappé Leads 10-Man Real Madrid to Victory Against Real Sociedad

Mbappé Leads 10-Man Real Madrid to Victory Against Real Sociedad

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025