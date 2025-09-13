Urgent Call for Action: Compensation Demands for Flood-Hit Farmers in Punjab

Senior Congress figure Partap Singh Bajwa called on the Punjab government to expedite immediate compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for farmers devastated by recent floods. He stressed that bureaucracy should not obstruct essential aid.

The Punjab floods are reported as the worst in decades, severely affecting farmers whose lands are submerged. Bajwa criticized the AAP government for delaying relief under the pretext of surveys and assessments.

He further alleged that allocated funds remain undistributed, pressuring Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to act urgently. Bajwa also accused Mann of failing to seek additional support from the Union government.

