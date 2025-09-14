Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Reinstatement of Fired Workers in Trump-Era Case

A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration unlawfully ordered the mass firing of federal workers but did not mandate their reinstatement. Judge William Alsup cited Supreme Court decisions in his ruling, which blocks agencies from following directives that led to the dismissals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 01:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive legal move, a federal judge determined that the Trump administration had illegally ordered the mass termination of thousands of federal employees. Despite acknowledging the unlawful nature of these firings, the judge did not order the workers' reinstatement, citing the influence of recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup, presiding in San Francisco, upheld his prior decision against the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, which had directed widespread layoffs of probationary employees. These actions faced legal challenges from unions, nonprofits, and Washington State.

The judge emphasized that while the Supreme Court has made it clear it's unlikely to uphold court-ordered relief on federal employment cases, the employees continue to be wronged. Alsup ordered multiple federal agencies to rectify employee records by November 14, stressing transparency in government actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

