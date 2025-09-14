Federal Judge Blocks Reinstatement of Fired Workers in Trump-Era Case

In a decisive legal move, a federal judge determined that the Trump administration had illegally ordered the mass termination of thousands of federal employees. Despite acknowledging the unlawful nature of these firings, the judge did not order the workers' reinstatement, citing the influence of recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup, presiding in San Francisco, upheld his prior decision against the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, which had directed widespread layoffs of probationary employees. These actions faced legal challenges from unions, nonprofits, and Washington State.

The judge emphasized that while the Supreme Court has made it clear it's unlikely to uphold court-ordered relief on federal employment cases, the employees continue to be wronged. Alsup ordered multiple federal agencies to rectify employee records by November 14, stressing transparency in government actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)