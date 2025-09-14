Outrage in Oldbury: MP Preet Kaur Gill Condemns Racially Aggravated Attack

British Sikh MP Preet Kaur Gill has strongly condemned a racially motivated sexual attack on a Sikh woman in Oldbury, West Midlands. The incident is being investigated by local police as a racially aggravated crime.

The West Midlands Police have issued an appeal for information as they treat the attack on the young woman, who reported being assaulted on Tuesday, as a serious hate crime. The perpetrators allegedly told the victim she 'does not belong here.'

In response, community leaders and local politicians are calling for increased vigilance and support for the Sikh community. Sikh Youth UK and local gurdwaras have rallied around the victim and her family, emphasizing the need for unity and resilience against violence and hatred.

