Outrage in Oldbury: MP Preet Kaur Gill Condemns Racially Aggravated Attack

British MP Preet Kaur Gill condemned a racially aggravated sexual attack on a Sikh woman in Oldbury. The West Midlands Police are investigating the incident, focusing on finding the two suspects involved. The local community, supported by Sikh organizations, demands justice and increased safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-09-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 02:16 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Sikh MP Preet Kaur Gill has strongly condemned a racially motivated sexual attack on a Sikh woman in Oldbury, West Midlands. The incident is being investigated by local police as a racially aggravated crime.

The West Midlands Police have issued an appeal for information as they treat the attack on the young woman, who reported being assaulted on Tuesday, as a serious hate crime. The perpetrators allegedly told the victim she 'does not belong here.'

In response, community leaders and local politicians are calling for increased vigilance and support for the Sikh community. Sikh Youth UK and local gurdwaras have rallied around the victim and her family, emphasizing the need for unity and resilience against violence and hatred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

