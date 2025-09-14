Left Menu

Former CEC Criticizes Election Commission's Handling of Vote Theft Allegations

Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi criticized the Election Commission for its response to 'vote theft' allegations by Rahul Gandhi. He emphasized the need for a probe into such claims and expressed concern over the EC's handling, stressing the importance of public trust in the electoral process.

In a pointed critique, former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi has lambasted the Election Commission's response to vote theft allegations raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. He emphasized that the EC should have initiated a thorough investigation rather than dismissing the claims outright.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Quraishi noted the heavy-handed language used by the poll body and expressed concern over its ability to maintain public trust. Quraishi argues the opposition should be given more consideration to ensure balance within the political landscape.

Gandhi's allegations, termed as political rhetoric by Quraishi, underscore the need for transparency. Asserting the importance of legitimacy in the electoral process, Quraishi called for introspection within the EC to ensure decisions remain uninfluenced and credible.

