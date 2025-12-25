Left Menu

Mystery of the Fatal Jet Crash: A Technical Investigation

A jet crash in Turkey, killing Libya's military chief and others, is under investigation. The black boxes are analyzed as Libyan authorities assist. A technical malfunction is suspected, with wreckage complicating recovery. A delegation from Libya joins the ongoing inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 25-12-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 18:34 IST
Mystery of the Fatal Jet Crash: A Technical Investigation
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The investigation into the tragic jet crash that claimed the lives of eight individuals, including Libya's military chief, has commenced with technical analysis of the black boxes. This inquiry is unfolding in collaboration with Libyan authorities, according to a statement by the Turkish Ministry of Defence.

The ill-fated private jet, carrying Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad alongside four military officials and three crew members, crashed shortly after leaving Ankara, Turkey's capital, on Tuesday. Libyan officials have pinpointed a technical malfunction as the crash's likely cause.

The delegation was returning from defense discussions in Ankara, aimed at enhancing military collaboration between Libya and Turkey. The recovered wreckage, spanning an area of 3 square kilometers, presents challenges for recovery. Meanwhile, a 22-member team from Libya reached early Wednesday to support the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025