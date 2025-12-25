Mystery of the Fatal Jet Crash: A Technical Investigation

The investigation into the tragic jet crash that claimed the lives of eight individuals, including Libya's military chief, has commenced with technical analysis of the black boxes. This inquiry is unfolding in collaboration with Libyan authorities, according to a statement by the Turkish Ministry of Defence.

The ill-fated private jet, carrying Gen. Muhammad Ali Ahmad al-Haddad alongside four military officials and three crew members, crashed shortly after leaving Ankara, Turkey's capital, on Tuesday. Libyan officials have pinpointed a technical malfunction as the crash's likely cause.

The delegation was returning from defense discussions in Ankara, aimed at enhancing military collaboration between Libya and Turkey. The recovered wreckage, spanning an area of 3 square kilometers, presents challenges for recovery. Meanwhile, a 22-member team from Libya reached early Wednesday to support the ongoing investigation.

