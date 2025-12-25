Left Menu

Tragic Chitradurga Accident Sparks Investigation and Condolences

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a thorough investigation into the Chitradurga bus accident that claimed five lives. The state government will provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Condolences flooded from political leaders across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:59 IST
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a bus accident in Chitradurga claimed at least five lives, prompting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pledge a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The state government has committed to compensating the bereaved families with Rs 5 lakh each, while those injured will receive Rs 50,000.

Many political figures, including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, have expressed their condolences and shock at the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

