Aligarh School Molestation Spark Outrage

A 19-year-old named Golu, the son of a school's watchman in Aligarh, allegedly molested an eight-year-old girl at Babu Singh Inter College. The incident took place in a school room but the girl managed to escape. Golu faces charges under BNS and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 14-09-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 14:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident, Golu, a 19-year-old youth and son of a school watchman in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, allegedly molested an eight-year-old girl at Babu Singh Inter College, police reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday when Golu purportedly trapped the young second-grade student in a room. Despite the frightening circumstances, the girl successfully raised an alarm and managed to escape, alerting others to the assault.

Following the accusations, Golu was charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested and sent to jail on Saturday, confirmed Circle Officer Kamlesh Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

